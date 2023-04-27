Gershon Jabusele injured Dante Exum | Sport

Discovered the condition of Dante Exum!

Izvor: Tweet/BasketNews/Screenshot

“I talked to doctor Momo Jakovljević, it’s not his thumb, the tendon up to his thumb broke, up at the top, and it can be bandaged. Of course, he can’t possibly be well, considering that he could have injured his thumb after that procedure. .. I didn’t even see that in wrestling,” said Mića Berić for “Sport klub”.

More information about him will certainly be known in the coming days, but it would be catastrophic if he was stopped in this way at the end of a phenomenal season, in which, as one of the leaders, he led Partizan to victory and a place in the Final Four. Shots were thrown, players of both teams hit, which is of course to be condemned, and in that chaos it must be emphasized that none of the moves were anywhere near as dangerous or savage as the one that led Jabusele towards Exum.

He caught him from behind, threw him to the floor and after that it was obvious that the Australian was hurt and hurt.

