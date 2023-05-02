Gershon Yabusele rejoices after the victory of Real Madrid over Partizan | Sports

Gershon Jabusele spoke after Real Madrid defeated Partizan and won the fourth game of the Euroleague playoff series.

Izvor: Sportklub/Instagram/Guerschon__/Screenshot

French basketball player Gershon Jabusele he created chaos at the end of the second game of the series between Partizan and Real Madrid and that’s why he’s gone Euroleague suspended for five games, however it seems that this was not enough to “smarten” him. The controversial Real basketball player followed the game from home in Madrid, and then announced on social networks when Nigel Williams-Goss brought victory to his team with a three-pointer in the very finish.

Jabusele shared a video from his home showing how he watches the match and celebrates the victory which he celebrated with a few “muscle” emoticons and the message: “Let’s go… Yes, yes, yes…!”. In the video he posted on Instagram, he can be heard saying: “That’s right guys, big win, let’s go for another one, so they will go back to Madrid”.

Let’s remind you, Jabusele will not be able to play in the fourth match between Partizan and Real Madrid (Thursday, 20:30), and even if the “master” is played – he will not be there for that match either. The Euroleague practically suspended him until the end of the season due to the brutal hitting of Dante Exum, who injured his finger in the Spanish capital, and after numerous reports that he faked everything, coach Željko Obradović also raised his voice today.

Unlike Jabusele, Gabrijel Dek returns to the Real Madrid team, who watched the match “camouflaged” in the Arena today, while it is good news for Partizan that he is returning Matthias Lesorwhile Kevin Panter still has another match suspended.