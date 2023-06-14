Home » Gessica Lattuca, breakthrough in the case of the 28-year-old who disappeared in Sicily: her brother investigated
World

Gessica Lattuca, breakthrough in the case of the 28-year-old who disappeared in Sicily: her brother investigated

by admin
Gessica Lattuca, breakthrough in the case of the 28-year-old who disappeared in Sicily: her brother investigated

by palermolive.it – ​​40 seconds ago

Carried out the investigation into the disappearance of Gessica Lattuca, a 28-year-old from Favara, in the Agrigento area, of whom traces have been lost since 12 August 2018. The regent prosecutor Salvatore Vella and the public prosecutor Paola Vetro have entered…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Gessica Lattuca, turning point in the case of the 28-year-old who disappeared in Sicily: her brother under investigation appeared 40 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Biden "snubs" King Charles? The forfeit of the US president at the coronation is almost certain

You may also like

The great shipwreck of migrants in Greece

Forests on fire in France: at least 30...

From Bush to Aznar, up to Blair: the...

Silvio Berlusconi, state funeral in Milan. Choirs and...

Which is better the Swiss network or the...

Dorian invites Suu, Zoé and Arde Bogotá to...

«He arrived with a 300,000 euro supercar»

UKC: A minor who was hit by a...

Azkena Rock Special: 8 national bands… go for...

Vast majority of House Dems vote to advance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy