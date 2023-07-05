Home » «Gesture of love for a wonderful city»
«Gesture of love for a wonderful city»

«Gesture of love for a wonderful city»

After that of Alessio Buttaro, another renewal arrives in the Palermo house. We are talking about Mirko Pigliacelli, who has extended his contract until 2025 plus an option until 2026 with salary adjustment. The Roman goalkeeper was a great protagonist in the championship which has now ended for more than a…

