Get Ready for the Spectacular 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse: A Ring of Fire in the Sky

Next weekend, sky lovers will be treated to an extraordinary celestial event – an annular solar eclipse. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this captivating phenomenon will grace the sky on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

So, what exactly is an annular solar eclipse? According to the California Museum of Science and Technology, Exploratorium, this marvelous event occurs when the Moon positions itself between the Sun and Earth, specifically when the Moon is at its farthest point from our planet. This distance causes the Moon to appear smaller in relation to the Sun, resulting in a breathtaking “ring of fire” effect as the Sun is not fully covered.

However, the annular solar eclipse can only be witnessed in specific regions. It will be visible in several countries throughout Central and South America, as well as certain parts of the United States and Mexico.

In the United States, the eclipse will only be viewable in a handful of states – Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas. NASA estimates that the eclipse will commence at 8:06 am PT in Oregon and end at 1:33 pm CT in Texas. To ensure accuracy, we have compiled the precise eclipse timings for each state as provided by NASA:

– Oregon: The eclipse will begin at 8:06 am PT and conclude at 10:39 am PT.

– California: The eclipse will start at 8:06 am PT and end at 10:43 am PT.

– Nevada: The eclipse will commence at 8:06 am PT and wrap up at 10:48 am PT.

– Utah: The eclipse will begin at 9:09 am MDT and end at 11:56 am MDT.

– New Mexico: The eclipse will start at 9:13 am MDT and conclude at 12:09 pm MDT.

– Texas: The eclipse will begin at 10:23 am CT and come to a close at 1:32 pm CT.

For those interested, mark your calendars, as the next solar eclipse is scheduled for April 2024 and will be visible across the United States, stretching from Texas to Maine.

It’s an event you won’t want to miss, so make sure to grab your protective glasses and find a spot with a clear view of the sky next Saturday.

