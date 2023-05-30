Get ready for the strongest edition of Tuborg Lovefest yet! | Info

Charlotte de Witte, Marco Carola, Adam Beyer and more than 100 performers from August 3 to 5 in Vrnjačka Banja.

Source: Promo

This year’s edition of Tuborg Lovefest will certainly be the strongest which the festival has had in its 16 years of existence. From August 3rd to 5th on as many as five music stages in Vrnjačka Banj the legends of the world electronic scene and the most popular names on the planet are coming Marco Carola, Charlotte de Witte, Adam Beyer, 999999999, Seth Troxler, Enrico Sangiuliano, Pan-Pot, William Djoko, Fjaak, Chris Liebing, Dennis Cruz and more than 100 performers, and the promotional ticket price will be valid until the limited quota of tickets runs out.

Source: Adriana Corelj

Legendary mornings and a spectacular closing on the Fire Stage

He is coming to the biggest stage of Tuborg Lovefest this year Charlotte White, the girl who last year won first place on the list of the prestigious world magazine DJ Mag. Charlotte is known these days for the remix of “Age Of Love”, which she recorded with her partner Enrico Sangiuliano, who is also coming to the sixteenth edition of Lovefest. She is also the first female techno artist to close the main stage at Tomorrowland, and this summer she will have the opportunity to do so on the Fire Stage as well. The biggest audience favorites are also returning to Lovefest Marco Carola, Pan-Pot, Seth Troxler, Chris Liebing and William Djokoand they are coming to Vrnjačka Banja for the first time Adam Beyer, 999999999, Dennis Cruz i Mathame.

Source: Adriana Corelj

Louie Vega, Fjaak i Glenn Underground hedlajneri Ultra Energy bine

Na Ultra Energy Stage-u and this year we are expecting famous names, residents of numerous world clubs and representatives of the highest quality electro sound, among them the famous Louie Vega, who after almost four decades of career, is coming to Serbia for the first time. There is also the famous Berlin duo Fjaakas well as legends of the underground scene Hunee, Cleo, Fred PThis year’s edition of the festival will also have a very special ending, because this year it will close on the last morning of the festival Glenn Underground.

In addition to big world names, Lovefest is also coming Marko Milosavljević and Dejan Milićević, who prepare a memorable back to back set on the H2O stage. There are also Coeus, Tijana T, Nikola Vemic, Nevena Jeremic, Little Lu, Luton and others. Stage 99 are coming to the smallest stage in the world Gina Jeanz, Manda Moor, Sirus Hood, Eelke Kleijn, Laolu, Oysha& Mark Funk, Runy, Cavin Viviano, Vahicabi, Baggi, Nexie, Nebs Jack, Gostoja, Joma Maja, Dakissa & Dakman.

Source: Adriana Corelj

Up to 60% savings for those who buy tickets during June

Tickets for the new edition of Lovefest they are available for sale on the website lovefest.rs, as well as in all branches of Tickets.rs and Gigstix. Sets for all three days, as well as individual daily tickets for the following days, will be available at special prices.

This year’s slogan of the Circle of love festival

“Circle of love” slogan is this year’s Tuborg Lovefest. As the organizers stated, we are living in a time where more than ever we need a safe circle of love, as well as being surrounded by people we can call friends. This is exactly the mission of Lovefest, a place where you not only come with friends, but also make new ones, and this year all those who arrive surrounded by the team, are waiting for special benefits. From this year Tuborg is the general sponsor of Lovefestso many surprises and unlimited entertainment at a new level are expected within the special Tuborg zones.

Source: Adriana Corelj

To remind you, Lovefest was recently declared the 35th best festival in the world, and in the past decade and a half, the festival has been visited by more than 800,000 people from the country and the world, as well as over 4,000 performers, including the biggest names in the world, as well as the most popular stars from the region. and countries.