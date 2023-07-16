«Get Txapote to vote» – Il Post

In the electoral campaign for the political elections of 23 July in Spain, there is quite animated discussion about a slogan popularized by right-wing parties and which has become very well known and contested in recent months. The slogan is “Que te vote Txapote”, which means “Get Txapote to vote”: it evokes the Basque terrorism of past decades and aims to attack the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and accuse him of having allied himself with parties nostalgic for the group Basque terrorist ETA, although ETA has not been active for over a decade and disbanded a few years ago.

Txapote (he pronounces us fight) is the name of one of the most violent Basque ETA terrorists, who was active in the 1990s and participated in numerous political assassinations and terrorist attacks: he is held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the deaths of dozens of people and is serving a sentence of 152 years in prison.

For several months, right-wing parties have been taking advantage of the fact that in the current legislature the Sánchez government has had the external support of a Basque nationalist party that had ties to the political arm of ETA. The slogan has spread widely online and in the media, and is also creating problems for the families of victims of terrorism, who have found themselves reluctantly involved in a coarse electoral controversy.

The slogan “Que te vote Txapote” began to spread in Spanish right-wing circles a few months ago: first among supporters of Vox, which is a far-right party nostalgic for the dictatorship of Francisco Franco (according to polls it has about 14 per cent of the votes), and then in the Popular Party, the main party of the Spanish centre-right (PP, with about 34 per cent of the votes). It became famous last September when a Vox sympathizer displayed it in a poster at a Sánchez rally in Seville.

#QueTeVoteTxapote

A citizen in Seville showed a banner that told Sánchez that he better vote for Txapote, one of the ETA assassins that he transferred to the Basque Country.

Product of the pact with the heirs of that terrorist band. pic.twitter.com/inZnwiBy6t — AND-VOX (@ANDVOX1) September 4, 2022

Since then, the slogan has begun to spread and has been used by various right-wing politicians, such as Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the governor of the autonomous community of Madrid who is part of the most radical and extremist wing of the PP, or by some senators and politicians. It has also become very popular on social networks among right-wing voters.

During their first and only electoral debate this week, Sánchez and PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who is his party’s candidate in the elections, discussed the slogan very heatedly, and Feijóo refused to explicitly condemn it.

The slogan stems from the fact that in recent years the government of Pedro Sánchez has been supported from outside by the Basque nationalist party Bildu, a coalition of small left-wing Basque independence and autonomist parties founded in 2012 by Arnaldo Otegi, one of the most important figures in the Basque independence. Bildu was born after the end of ETA’s terrorist and military activity (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna, which in Basque means “Basque Country and Freedom”) and many members of Batasuna, which was the political arm of ETA, actually merged into the party.

For some time now, however, it has been established beyond any possible doubt – even in court – that Bildu does not condone ETA’s terrorism and is indeed a fully democratic party.

Despite this, the controversies around Bildu re-emerge periodically, and they have also done so in this electoral campaign. Some believe that at least some of this controversy is actually justified. Otegi, the founder and leader of Bildu, was a member of ETA as a young man, went to prison several times and although he never committed a blood crime he was convicted of numerous kidnappings, thefts and robberies (which the group did to finance itself). Otegi then contributed to the decision of ETA to stop its terrorist activity and to the dissolution of the group, and was an important figure in conveying the instances of Basque independence in the democratic and peaceful system. In 2021 he apologized to the victims of terrorism for the damages committed by ETA, but has never publicly condemned the group’s activity and motives.

Otegi remains an ambiguous figure and in some cases frowned upon by a substantial part of the Spanish electorate, and the fact that the Sánchez government relied on his votes throughout the legislature is now seen as a major political vulnerability, one of which the right is taking advantage.

The slogan referring to Txapote, however, was seen by many as a rather crude way of political campaigning, particularly by the victims of his terrorist acts. The Collective of Victims of Terrorism, an independent association, accused the Spanish right of “trivialising terrorism”.

The president of the Collective is Consuelo Ordoñez: her brother Gregorio was killed by Txapotle in 1995. In a open letter, the association wrote: «Memory, Dignity and Justice do not have a political ideology and should not be co-opted for political reasons». In response to the open letter, Ordoñez he said a Politico of having received protests and threats from supporters of right-wing parties, who accused her of having betrayed her brother’s memory: “I spent years being attacked by Basque separatists and there is no comparison with the level of aggression I am facing now” , he said.

The controversy over the political use of the memory of terrorism ended up involving and dividing many relatives of the victims of ETA, who took sides on one side and the other. For example María del Mar Blanco, whose brother was killed by ETA in 1997 and who is now a deputy in the Madrid regional parliament for the PP, has defended the use of the slogan on Txapotle because it would remind the people of the closeness of Bildu, and therefore of the Spanish government, to the ideas of Basque terrorism.

