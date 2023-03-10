March 4, 2023: fourth international day of fight against Papillomavirus

For this occasion ATS Brescia, in collaboration with ASST Spedali Civili, ASST Franciacorta, ASST Garda, is promoting the free HPV vaccination without an appointment on Saturday 4 March 2023 and in the week from Monday 6 to Friday 10 March 2023 at the locations and times indicated below

Vaccination against HPV prevents infection with Papilloma virus which causes different types of cancer. Among them is the cervical cancer, the only tumor to date totally attributable to an infection and preventable with a vaccination

To whom is the free HPV vaccination offered?

Lombardy Region guarantees free HPV vaccination:

To all girls between 11 and 25 years old

To all children between 11 and 18 years old

To some categories at risk (visit the dedicated page)

Where is it possible to get vaccinated against HPV from 4 to 10 March 2023, free of charge and without an appointment?

Saturday 04 March 2023 – OPEN DAY

ASST Spedali Civili – Covid Vaccination Center – Poncarale – Via Enrico Fermi, 35 – from 10.00 to 16.00

Furthermore, on the same date, ASST Spedali Civili offers a day dedicated to prevention with:

preventive counseling and possible HPV test for women aged 40 to 64 (born between 1956 and 1983), who have not had a pap smear in the last 3 years

HCV screening blood draw for people ages 34 to 54 (born 1969 to 1986)

Asst Franciacorta – Covid Vaccination Center – Chiari (Italmark shopping center) – Via Brescia, 31 – from 9.00 to 13.00 and from 14.00 to 18.00

ASST Garda – CV Covid – Lonato (Rocca shopping center) – Via Cesare Battisti – from 8.30 to 17.30

From Monday 06 to Friday 10 March 2023

ASST Civil Spedali

CV Covid – Poncarale – Via Enrico Fermi, 35

from Monday 6 to Friday 10 March 2023 from 9.00 to 12.00

ASST Franciacorta

CV Covid – Chiari (Italmark shopping centre) – Via Brescia, 31

Monday 6, Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9 March 2023 from 8.30 to 12.00 and from 14.00 to 16.00

ASST Garda

CV Montichiari – Via Falcone, 18

Monday 6 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30

from Tuesday 7 to Friday 10 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30 and from 14.00 to 16.00

CV Desenzano – Via Adua c/o “Le Vele” shopping center

Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30 and from 14.00 to 16.00

Wednesday 8 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30

Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30 and from 14.00 to 16.00

CV Leno – Blood Donor Square, 1

from Monday 6 to Wednesday 8 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30 and from 14.00 to 16.00

Thursday 9 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30

Friday 10 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30 and from 14.00 to 16.00

CV Gavardo – Via A. Gosa 74 at the hospital (entrance near the reception)

Monday 6 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30 and from 14.00 to 16.00

Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30 and from 14.00 to 16.00

Friday 10 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30

CV Wedding of Vestone – Via Reverberi 2

Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9 March 2023 from 9.00 to 11.30 and from 14.00 to 16.00

The vaccine is extremely safe and effective: it can prevent over 90% of HPV-associated cancers and has been safely administered to millions of girls and boys around the world.

Tumors caused by the HPV virus mainly affect the female and male reproductive system.

Even today, cervical cancer alone causes over 1,000 deaths a year in Italy.