In the afternoon, a new episode of Casa Chi and the guest of the episode was broadcast, after the very final che saw Nikita Pelizon triumphwas Luca Onestini who first of all spoke about the victory of his former adventure companion:

I don’t cheer against anyone, but I was definitely rooting for people who were closest, friends, and I wasn’t rooting for her but Nikita won, so congrats. I am too good, I will always continue to do so. I had seen that she had lost her close friends and I didn’t want her to live in isolation. It seemed peculiar to me that the part she played was believed, but that’s okay. The public has decided to reward this attitude, you already have a script for the next edition.

Then Lucaalways about Nikitawanted to comment on the statements that the winner of the Gf He released this morning on Chi concerning your own Luca:

I think you should continue to hold this line. It all seemed exaggerated to me, but everyone makes her choices. I don’t believe so much in these things here, but there is no hatred. I congratulate her, may she enjoy life.

Inevitable during the interview the question on the relationship found at home with his ex-girlfriend Ivan Mrazova. And about it Luca revealed how things are going between them and if they have felt:

When she entered it was a very strong emotion, seeing a face that arouses all these emotions in you was important. We recovered a relationship that we didn’t have, it was the strongest emotion I experienced in the house. We felt, it was good. Let’s see what happens. I do not exclude the return but very calmly, without haste and pressure. Our life awaits us free, let’s see what awaits us.

While as regards the seven finalists, Luca he has declared:

I had people I loved, he deserved Edward, Oriana and also for different reasons Giaele. I was hoping one of them would win but Oriana a pinch more.

Then to Onestini was asked if he would like to be on a show with his ex-flames ie Sun rises, Ivana e Nikitaand his answer was not long in coming:

It’s a bit of an obsession for some people, this obsession might annoy me but in reality I don’t care. I’m arrogant, I say nothing. I’ve never talked about certain people, I haven’t given any interviews, except for Ivana. It’s different with her.

Finally Luca let it be known that he took part in the new edition of Back to School and that one of the competitors did not pass the final test. She did not mention names but Solei is also in the cast and her words seem to be referred to and she: