Gf Vip 7, the last words of Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria

Edoardo Donnamaria she talked about her relationship with Antonella Fiordelisi to the microphones of Turquoisethe Radio Cusano Campus program conducted by Turquoise Baracchi.

Interview, this one, previously released at the Antonella’s social outlet and al subsequent clarification Of Edward. According to what has emerged in the last few hours, the two would be experiencing a moment of crisis: in fact, they would have decided to end their love story. Nonetheless, it cannot be excluded that the serene may return shortly between the two. So much so that the same Edwardin reference to the numerous quarrels with the ex gieffina, he admitted:

I’ve never seen a happy couple that never quarrels, in my opinion they don’t exist and it’s not even healthy because then the quarrel allows you to compare yourself on another level that when you’re at peace you can’t touch.

The radio speaker told how he is experiencing coexistence with the influencer from Salerno, known in the Casa of the Big Brother VIP 7:

Living together is very nice because we have a dream life. We both do what we love and we are great together. Obviously we also have difficult moments but I think that when we live together it is almost impossible for everything to go perfectly. The merit of Antonella it’s always being sunny and positive, whatever you offer her she’s always super enthusiastic. This is a nice thing for me because I’m a bit the opposite, we complement each other from this point of view. It gives me tremendous energy. The biggest flaw is that she is very stubborn and when she has an idea in her head it is difficult to make her understand that maybe other people may think differently from her. Very often when she gets angry she makes me laugh, she doesn’t believe it either, she wants to be tough but she can’t so I can’t get angry.

“I’ve never felt such strong emotions. I hope we will be together forever“, said Edoardo, who then recalled the moments lived in the Casa of Cinecittà.

The experience of Big Brother somehow it changes your life, it’s very hard. Controversies are often made even within the Casaof the type “you’re not in the mine, you’re not doing who knows what work“. I’ve had many jobs, I’ve worked in a carpentry shop, I’ve been a waiter, I’ve worked in a law firm. I went to volunteer in South America when I was 17, in Africa… I’ve had some hard experiences and I can assure you that this is one of the hardest I’ve faced in my life. There I was asked if I felt the second choice of Antonella: I didn’t actually bet Antonella inside the Casa. I did not enter the Gf to go out engaged. I remember that after ten days Antonella he approaches me and without any kind of relationship he makes me a scene of jealousy because I was with Giaele on the sofa. From there I thought she liked me and said “I dedicate myself to her and see how it goes“. Apart from a few delicate moments, it was a special relationship.

Following Edwardemerging singer, explained how the passion for music was born and how the relationship with Antonella inspired him in the creation of some of his songs.

My two greatest passions are music and writing. When I was in middle school I had this Italian teacher, whom I will always thank, who gave us homework. But he didn’t let us write the essays because he said “anyway in life you will never have to write essays” and then he made us write newspaper articles, poems, songs, stories… And I must say that these are things that I continued to do in my life because I wrote poems and songs in a newspaper. And it has remained my greatest passion. Usually I decide to tell something…then I take this somewhat rough product, take it to my producer and we start working on it. We have now started a collaboration with Ada Music, with whom I will work on the next singles, the first of which will be released in July. It’s about love. When I started writing, I wrote about everything but love. Then I started writing about my disappointments in love, taking inspiration from personal experiences but also inventing a lot. I started writing about love because I believe that in this period it is what gives you something extra. Let’s say that Antonella it is a source of daily inspiration, both positive and negative. The sky tonight it’s a song I had started working on before joining the Big Brother, in fact I already had the base. And the most attentive fans noticed that I was already humming something inside the Casa. I also sang it at Antonella but she, with her head in the clouds, never noticed anything. She thought I was singing someone else’s song. As soon as I got out I took this project, called my producer and said “here we have to change something because this song, the way we were thinking about it, would be perfect for Antonella“. We got into the studio and within a few days adapted the song, which came out independently. To Antonella I kept it hidden as long as possible, she was very pleased. I’m not one for material gifts…I always have performance anxiety and so I try to make it up to you in other ways. The last song, 17, I wrote it after a session with my analyst and it is the dialogue between today’s me and the fifteen-year-old me. My adolescence was very hard, I had many problems but the important thing is that we got out of it.

Talking about the success of her first single, Donna Maria wanted to thank his fans: “I thank Donnalisi because without them much of what I’m doing would not have been possible, starting with the small success in music“. Going back to Antonellarevealed what was the greatest gift he gave her:

The best gift I’ve ever given Antonella it’s difficult to say because they are delicate topics… I think I have contributed a lot to her personal growth and she has done the same with me, because let’s say that overcoming so many difficulties together I think is one of the most beautiful things in a couple. Or risking arrest to throw fireworks outside her Casa.

In addition, the former gieffino told of his experience to Forumrevealing the intention of wanting to return to be part of the program:

Forum it was a period that changed my life because it allowed me to get to know the world of television and communication. TO Barbara Palombelli I owe it all. It always remains home, they made me the complements and they gave me the right thing. We are on excellent terms. Now there is the matter of music which takes up so much time but I would like to go back to Forum. Paul Ciavarro he complimented me on so many things but he is always very honest. It is one of the few true ones in this world and that when you tell yourself one thing it is that and it is not conditioned by those of others. He remains a great friend.

While on the new project created in collaboration with the former castaway Matteo Diamante he said:

Wait for those two is the name of the format with Matteo Diamante. It will be an hour of lightness and fun where we will chat, maybe we won’t be alone. Let’s hope Antonella will come to find us.

Antonellaintervened in the final stages of the interview, revealed what are, according to her, the strengths and weaknesses of Edward:

The advantage is that he is fascinating, the defect is that sometimes he gets pissed easily so we argue. The first “I love you” we said together under the covers when we did it for the first time.

