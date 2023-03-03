The thirty-eighth episode of the Big Brother VIP 7 was opened, for a change, on the subject Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi. The two quarrelsome lovebirds are no longer lovebirds but still quarrelsome. This time it seems that the farewell is final (but never say never). The influencer has not forgiven a forgettable touch of the face of Forum to Nicole Murgia. The matter obviously involved other people and at one point there was chaos in the studio. Sonia Bruganelli he tore to pieces Edoardo Tavassi, attacking him hard. The ‘vippone’ defended himself with a sharp joke. Meanwhile Donnamaria persistently asked for the floor Alfonso Signorini which has become a devilventuring into a sharp lecture.

Leaving aside the Donnamaria and Fiordelisi affair (the two, as they have been doing for months, have accused each other on various issues, in short, nothing new under the sun), the wife of Paolo Bonolis she focused on Tavassi. According to her, the Roman is the puppeteer of the House. On him she spent very heavy and ruthless words: “He is a manipulator, puppeteer and strategist, never seen in a reality show something like this. The puppeteer of the poor with little personality. You’re looking like a soulless person. You are ruining some people with no personality like Giaele and Edoardo who have ruined everything with Antonella since he put himself under you ”.

Tavassi replied without getting too upset: “In my opinion, Sonia’s television reaches 54 and not 55 (that is, the reality channel, ed). You don’t see the GF vip”. “You mustn’t allow yourself to say these things, you live on reality TV and ok, but don’t allow yourself to enter my dynamics whether or not I see the GF”, the columnist’s rejoinder. Jael attempted to retort. Micol Incorvaia also tried to speak. Bruganelli silenced both quickly and dryly: “You are not the protagonists, I don’t want to talk to you. Instead Oriana who has a bit of personality has shown that she can’t give a damn about the group ”. The reference was to the fact that Marzoli consoled Antonella during the week for the question of touching Nicole Murgia despite not having any friendly relationship with her.

In all this Donnamaria continued to ask Signorini to speak without being asked (he had also done so a few minutes earlier, being resumed in a more relaxed manner). At one point the conductor lost his temper: “Enough Edoardo, now I’ll turn off the microphones, didn’t they teach you education in your house?”. A thunderclap that continued with even harsher tones: “Rude and selfish, this you are. Stop. Just think about yourself.” And again: “Am I a dictator? Put it this way, but let me work“. We’ve hit rock bottom, yes, it’s really true in reality TV, rudeness reigns.