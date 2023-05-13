GFK Sloven (Ruma) – Železničar (Inđija) (Saturday, May 13, 17:00) | Sports

Derby of the 26th round of the Vojvodina League – Group South, only on Xtip Stream!

Source: Promo

Before the derby meeting between Slovan and Železničar, one question arises: will we watch the deciding match that will solve the issue of the club entering the higher ranks? After 25 rounds, the team from Ruma is the leader and has one point more than the team from Inđin. In third place is Hajduk from Divoš, three points behind the leader, and Sloboda from Donji Tovarnik is fourth with one point less than Hajduk.

With five rounds to go, all four teams have a legitimate right to hope for first place because the differences are small, and there are still a lot of points in circulation.

Rumljani tied two victories without conceding a goal. They were better than Mladost from Bački Jark with 2:0, and they won 5:0 against Indeks in the last round. All this is a great prelude to the derby match with Železničar, who after a 1:1 draw in Divoš, won in the last round over Radnički from Nova Pazova with a minimal 1:0.

Everything would be much easier for the winner of this duel until the end, but it is clear that a potential draw does not suit either team because Hajduk has an easy job against Šidjan in the announcement and could greatly complicate the situation at the very end of the championship.

In the first part of the season, there was no winner in the match in Inđija (1:1), and in the past two seasons, the Rummen have tied four triumphs over the people of Inđija.

