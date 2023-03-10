by mondopalermo.it – ​​6 hours ago

Edoardo Donnamaria, after repeated calls, is recalled in Mystery to find out the measure taken due to his behavior. Edoardo receives a scolding from Signorini who points out to him how his behavior towards Antonella Fiordelisi was not adequate, after he himself had asked him to appease her reactions. Here is the moment of Big Brother’s decision that surprises everyone inside the house… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “GFVip, Edoardo Donnamaria disqualified: “Your behavior is unacceptable” – VIDEO appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it”.