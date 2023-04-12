Gartxot Unsain has easily returned to himself. He presented it last year Ghou with the project “Where (un)comfortable”, his solo work, and this time it comes with the second yoke; delving further into his inner gaze. In this consistent continuation of the previous one, he explained that he wants to cause “reflection on the rush to recover that lost child within us”. For this, once again, he has put humanity and love at the forefront, with words being the absolute protagonist. That’s right, ØTHE GODS that the collaboration of the wonderful lyricist could be heard in Galduinun’s sharp song. In the nine songs, therefore, his sincere lyrics and careful puns will not be missing, encouraging the listener to reflect internally.

It’s not a regular album made up of words alone, though. As he did in his first work, even though it is based on music, the Donostia native wanted to defend the diversity of art and mixed different disciplines in the project. OSA + Mujika has once again had the support of dancers and stylists in the visuals and has also published a book that completes what the album wants to convey.

However, the music is the driver of everything and it is not surprising. Melodies are delicious pop passages built with mime; which have the power to charm the listener. The songs that make up the album are hugs that make you feel at home, as personal as they are universal. Unsain has allowed us to look inside him once again, in the most appropriate effort of the creator to build a better world. The artist from Donostia shows for the umpteenth time that a lot could be done with a little. This world, which is poor in humanity, needs more of the “emotional militancy” that he says, and which sums up his work beautifully. An essential disc to start putting it into practice.