Ghost anticipate new covers EP reinterpreting Genesis

Ghost anticipate new covers EP reinterpreting Genesis

Recently there were various speculations as to whether the group Ghost would be releasing new music before their tour this year and we’ve finally gotten the answer as the band has announced that they will be releasing a new EP called “Phantomime”which has cinco covers and he will come out May 18 of this same year. This announcement comes with a preview of it with the version of the single “Jesus He Knows Me” by Genesis.

The Swedish group released a new short (“Chapter 17”) last Friday, April 7, where the leader of the band was seen Tobias Forge (as Papa Emeritus IV) struggling to use a juice box while arousing the threat of Papa Nihil, later giving him a gold disc of Ghost. Also, a few days ago, the group released a video of about thirty minutes under the title “Jesus Talk with Father Jim DeFroque.” After a brief introduction where DeFroque welcomes viewers, the video discusses the music and discusses the blasphemous lyrics of some of the singles, before ending with a positive assessment of the Genesis song.

Ghost He has already announced the five versions of his EP, although for now, we can only enjoy “Jesus He Knows Me”. The album will be released in various formats: CD, vinyl and on different digital platforms. You can access the reservation of this through this link. In addition, the group is revealing the dates of their tour for Europa, For more information about the confirmed cities click on this link.

