A private jet with four people on board bound for Köln, Germany, would be heading into Swedish airspace. German authorities have repeatedly tried to contact the pilots and passengers on board, without any response. German fighters have approached the plane to try to understand what is happening. “The hope was to make contact with the crew, but they didn’t see anyone in the cabin,” Swedish air rescue chief Lars Antonsson told TT agency. Now, according to the TT agency, the jet would have crashed off the coast of Latvia.