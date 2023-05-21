Home » Ghost release “PHANTOMIME”, their new cover EP
Ghost has published simultaneously the EP of five versions, “PHANTOMIME” (Loma Vista Recordings)and the debut of the virtual Escape Room: “Escape From The Ministry”. This release has been preceded by the publication, this week, of the faithful version of Ghost de “Phantom Of The Opera” de Iron Maiden and the reveal last month of his rendition of Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me.” “PHANTOMIME” It is intended as a continuation of “RULE”his project from last year. “PHANTOMIME” is a sample of songs that are made up of covers of classics and deep cuts from Television, Genesis, The Stranglers, Iron Maiden and Tina Turner; pays equal tribute to each of these diverse influences, while imbuing them with the undeniable sonic signature of Ghost. Also, the Escape Room “Escape From The Ministry” allows fans to explore for the first time the hallowed halls of the newly revamped ministry (seen in multiple installments of the Ghost webisode series) with the soundtrack, of course, from the new “PHANTOMIME”.

The launch of “PHANTOMIME” coincides with the start, today May 21 in Rouen (France), of Ghost’s 2023 world tour. Covering four continents (Europe, North America, South America and Australia) Ghost 2023’s live show will reach Spanish festivals such as Resurrection Fest or Primavera Sound 2023, where the band will share the bill with Blur, Depeche Mode, Halsey y Kendrick Lamaramong others.

