Ghosting, Apple TV Movie Review (2023)

It is true that the trailer did not impact as much as that of “The invisible agent (The Gray Man)”, the latest action collaboration between Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, but we hardly imagined that it would be so far behind. Ana de Armas is very good at action and she’s going to rock it with “Ballerina” –his own movie within the universe of John Wick–, but “Ghosting” It doesn’t rise above the tabletop level of some of Netflix’s latest action productions like “Red alert” or the aforementioned “The Invisible Agent”which we could consider significantly better than this Apple TV + bet.

Dexter Fletcher – who we knew for the two recommendable “Rocketman” y “Eddie the Eagle”– disappoints behind the cameras with some insipid action scenes and filming with the air of a Saturday afternoon movie on Antena 3. With it, he distances himself from his previous filmography and does not take too much advantage of the presumably big budget of this film.

As for the four-way script –written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers– well, what do you want me to tell you? For four professionals, either they have been satisfied with going to the topics or they have been given very little time to work on it. They play with the term of the famous “ghosting”, where a person disappears from the life of another suddenly and without justification, to delve into a spy plot that has a script comparable to that of the latest movies. “Fast And Furious”. See also Steak, salmon, steamed rice and alcohol-free beer: the New York menu for four-legged friends is $24