Bethesda today announced when we will finally be able to play Tango Gameworks’ supernatural action-adventure on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass Ghostwire: Tokyo: il April 12th. The game will arrive on our consoles at the same time as the release of the update Spider threadwhich will introduce a new mode of game, new areas to explore, extended cutscenes for the story, noticeable improvements and more.

Here are the official details on the update, followed by a new trailer and screenshots.

New game mode Spider’s Thread In addition to the main game, the Spider’s Thread mode requires players to navigate a path of 30 stages selected from over 120 levels and one simple goal: get to the end. As players beat challenges and complete stages, they will unlock more skills and earn in-game currency to spend on upgrades. Explore new areas and delve into the story The Spider’s Thread update adds new places to visit in the streets of a supernatural Tokyo overrun with ghosts, including the area of ​​the local middle school. These new locations are accompanied by new missions that players will be able to take on to uncover more mysteries. The main game’s story will also be enriched with longer cutscenes, allowing players to take a deeper look at the story as Akito and KK’s adventure to stop the menacing Hannya from destroying Tokyo. Take on new enemies with new abilities Dangerous new Visitors arrive in Tokyo in the Spider’s Thread update, such as the invisible Silent Gaze or the elusive Scourge. To defeat these new foes, Akito will receive new abilities, including elemental charge and devastating counterattack.