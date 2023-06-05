GI.MA.TRANS The low environmental impact project for Il Gigante – News

Il Gigante – historic Italian company of large-scale retail trade – signs a partnership with the Bergamo-based road haulage company GI.MA.TRANS, one of the main logistics operators in our agro-food supply chain. The sustainability project of Il Gigante counts initiatives launched some time ago, such as the creation of the digital flyer and the creation of a forest with 2,309 planted trees, distributed between Milan’s North Park and the Po and Orba River Park. In addition to these initiatives, there are also sustainability logics adopted for food packaging, in terms of recycling of packaging materials.

“Surely the green vision of Il Gigante will include an increase in initiatives related to sustainability, on all fronts starting from transport and right from GI.MA.TRANS. Furthermore, the refrigeration of the fresh part will be entirely autonomous thanks to the use of photovoltaic technologies: our primary objective is not to consume more energy than necessary” – commented Massimo Savorani, Il Gigante’s Supply Chain Director.

This decision was also dictated by the characteristics of the GI.MA.TRANS fleet, equipped with vehicles specifically purchased from a green perspective and with the certainty of guaranteeing a better overall operating economy. Despite the criticality of the global situation linked to expensive fuel, Il Gigante has chosen to commit itself daily to supporting environmental issues by reducing the tons of CO₂ emitted, thanks to the use of GI.MA.TRANS vehicles, the Iveco Natural Power – fueled by liquid natural gas, which reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 95%. The kilometers traveled by the GI.MA.TRANS owned fleet, by choosing to exploit Iveco NP on longer routes, will allow Il Gigante to save around 37 tonnes of CO₂ per year compared to an equivalent diesel-powered fleet.

To underline the all-Italian partnership, the GI.MA.TRANS trucks of the equally historic and very Italian brand IVECO were branded with the logo of Il Gigante and the Italian flag, an operation that emphasizes a strong message from the of the parties involved: “We are confident in this collaboration because it realizes our common goals, promoting sustainable alternatives to diesel engines. Italian companies can and must do their part to achieve the decarbonisation of transport” – said Stefano Quarti, CEO of the GI.MA.TRANS Group.