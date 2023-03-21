Radiša Trajković Đani took his wife on vacation to Dubai, then bumped into Novak Đoković

Source: Instagram/djanimusic

Đani went on vacation to Dubai with his wife Slađa, and then in the lobby of the hotel where he was staying, he noticed the best Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic. Novak was standing in the lobby talking to unknown people, when Slađa and Đani decided to approach him.

“Just to say hello to the family”, said Đani, to which Nole replied: “Good day, how are you”, and Folker’s wife, who was wearing a transparent, black dress with a bikini visible underneath, said “Good day” and “good “.

