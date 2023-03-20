Home World Giant Rat in New York | Info
Giant Rat in New York | Info

Giant Rat in New York | Info

A large rat on the streets of New York terrified citizens who saw it up close, and an incredible video appeared on social networks.

Izvor: Tiktok/@whatisnewyorkofficial

A video of a giant rat in New York in the United States of America appeared on the social network “TikTok”. The represented citizens could not believe their eyes what they saw on the street pavement, writes the British “San”.

Some ran away in panic, while others came closer to photograph him as well as possible. Numerous comments appeared under the aforementioned video.

It’s a Rottweiler;Bro, I thought it was a beaver“, read only some of the comments.

Izvor: tiktok/@whatisnewyorkofficial

