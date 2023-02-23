No UFOs, nor Goku’s spacecraft, nor Godzilla’s egg. The giant sphere that appeared on the beach of Enshu in Japan it would be just a drifting buoy. After days of hypotheses, more or less imaginative, on the identity of the mysterious object that appeared on the banks of thePacific Ocean, the local civil engineering bureau of Hamamatsu city gave the first opinion: “just a foreign-made buoy”. After isolating the beach area and conducting X-ray examinations to ensure the safety of the object, in the last few hours the authorities have taken the sphere to perform further investigations. There Bbc reported the object’s move from the beach and the first response from the engineering office. The professor also confirms the buoy hypothesis Mark Inall, oceanographer of the Scottish Association for Marine Science, quoted by the British broadcaster. “It’s very recognizable,” he said Bbc, «I understood from the first moment what it was, we use those objects to keep the vehicles floating in the ocean». Inall also said he was surprised that the metal sphere hadn’t been identified more quickly. “It could be mistaken for a World War II mine, but if so it would have had spikes,” the oceanologist reassured. And again: «Objects can float in the ocean for decades and can lose their marks and rust, buoys in particular can free themselves from their anchorage in a violent storm or be towed by a large fishing vessel».

