“Giant”, the autobiography of Isabelle Yacoubou, retracing her successes and setbacks – Challenges of the century

The captain of the French basketball team, Isabelle Yacoubou, is talked about through a book. “Giant” is the name of the autobiographical masterpiece revealed to the Beninese public on Friday July 28, 2023 in the conference room of the Eya community center in Akpakpa. The dedication meeting was attended by the Minister of Culture Jean-Michel Abimbola and several actors from the sports and literary world.

An orphan, an Amazon journey

« Giantess » traces the career of a sportswoman and of an exceptional woman without hiding anything of her disappointments and her sorrows. An autobiography that recalls several sequences of the life of an orphan of a father who, on the edge of life, was frightened by an uncertain path. Isabelle Yacoubou lost her father, aged 41 at the age of 14, and was already 1.85m tall. Studies put aside, she found refuge in the high jump and the shot put, unaware that there will have a boulevard of the future in sport. Arrived in France at 17, she faces difficulties, is offered the chance to prove her passion for basketball.

Alas! Isabelle, despite the success, experiences failures in love that have caught up with her performance. A story to discover that reveals the journey of a sporty amazon in a foreign land.

Crédipt Photo : Richvic Empire

A model book for the younger generation

According to the author of the work, the goal of the autobiography is to share the story behind his success with his siblings. “When I was in Benin and dreamed of becoming a professional basketball player, I didn’t know who to look like. I wish I had come across this book. So, I said to myself, it is my responsibility to share my story to inspire young people” confided Isabelle Yacoubou.

The games of life are not necessarily those who burst the screen and win a title for a basketball player. “The matches of life are the matches that people don’t see, that you can’t find on Youtube. More who forged who I am, my struggles, my pains, my defeats. These are the games we don’t talk about a lot.”explained the captain of the basketball team of France.

An exemplary career

Photo credit: Richvic Empire – Isabelle Yacoubou and Jean-Michel Abimbola during the Meeting-Dedication

The Minister Jean-Michel Abimbola welcomes the initiative that links sport to literature. According to him, we think that it is irreconcilable, but the work remains an example. “What we need for our country is to have role models. May we follow models of determination, models of success and fighting spirit. Reason why he it seemed important to me to be present to testify to the exemplary nature of your career, for what you are doing to reveal Benin”said the Minister of Culture, Jean-Michel Abimbola.

Isabelle Yacoubou remains a great female figure in Women’s Basketball between Europe and Africa. Soon to be retired, she is taking courses to pursue a career as a Coach in her professional field. She is also thinking of future projects to reveal talents in her country of origin.

Medard CLOBECHI

