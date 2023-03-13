Home World Giga1, AECI comments on the choice made by WINDTRE
Giga1, AECI comments on the choice made by WINDTRE

This is nothing new, but the choice of WINDTRE for those who go beyond the parameters of the general contract conditions is once again being talked about.

To point this out AECI, Association for the Defense of Consumers, which – on own site – remember how WindTre continues to activate the Giga1 tariff for customers who violate the contractual conditions.

In particular, the association writes, “some users would have received Giga1 as a bonus, despite having exceeded the data traffic limits set by their tariff plan. WindTre’s decision seems to have been taken to ensure greater flexibility for its customers and to avoid penalizing them excessively.

However, the decision to activate Giga1 also for customers who violate the contractual conditions has raised some doubts among users. Many are wondering if this policy can encourage excessive data consumption and if WindTre is able to guarantee a high quality network despite the increase in traffic”.

Other users, on the other hand, welcomed the news positively, considering it a sign of attention to consumer needs and greater flexibility on the part of the operator.

WindTre said it has started constant monitoring of the situation, in order to assess the impact of the decision on its services and on the network. The operator also reaffirmed its willingness to ensure maximum transparency and to provide its customers with a high quality service, even in situations of high data traffic.

Source: euroconsumatori.eu

