Gigi Becali kicked out 5 players from FCSB

Gigi Becali escaped 5 footballers from a fire! After missing out on the I League title, the financier of the FCSB team announced that today, Tuesday, Valentin Crețu, Iulian Cristea, Joonas Tamm, Boban Nikolov and Billel Omrani signed the termination of their contracts.

“Tamm, goodbye, I’m done with him. We ended with Tamm, with Cristea, Omrani, Boban Nikolov, Crețu. I concluded the contract with them. At Cristea, I’m afraid that Hagi will take him and make him a footballer. He makes footballers out of nothing. You didn’t see? In the end, I will put clauses on them, that I let them go freely, but they are not allowed to go to the Lighthouse. Just kidding, let the boy go. Dawa has a contract. What can I do to him? He’s staying, but we’ll hire someone to tell him to pass, don’t be afraid. Dawa is strong and we rely on it,” said Gigi Becali, at Fanatik.

Two other footballers have already packed their bags and are about to leave FCSB. Deian Sorescu, on loan from Rakow until the end of the season, and Răzvan Oaidă, in exchange for which, however, he asks for a sum of money. “Not with Oaidă, I want some money on him, 100,000 or 200,000 euros”, Gigi Becali also specified for the cited source.

Photo source: sports