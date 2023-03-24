Gigi Becali may end up in prison again after, in 2018, the owner of the FCSB team voted in the referendum for the family even though he was forbidden to exercise this right.

Gigi Becali was imprisoned between 2013 and 2015, in the case of the land exchange with MapN, and according to the Legislation, people released from prison are not allowed to vote for 5 years.

The magistrates rejected all requests and exceptions invoked by Gigi Becali’s lawyers regarding the 2018 vote, and the FCSB boss will be tried for vote fraud. If found guilty, the landowner can be punished with imprisonment between 6 months and 3 years or with a fine and the prohibition of certain rights, according to the new Penal Code. Becali has 3 days right of appeal

“The Buftea court in file no. 23/94/2023/a1 rejects the request and can begin the trial of the defendant Becali George, tried for vote fraud.

Complete: C2 CP AM.PR. Type of solution: reject the request Short solution: Reject the requests and exceptions invoked by the defendant BECALI GEORGE, as unfounded.

Based on art. 346 para. (1) and (2) C. process pen ascertains the legality of the referral to the court with the indictment no. 6639/P/2018 of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Buftea Court regarding the defendant BECALI GEORGE, sent to court, in a state of freedom, for committing the crime of vote fraud, in a state of recidivism, prev. of art. 387 para. 1 lit. of Cp, with applique. Art. 41 para. 1 Cp., of the administration of evidence and the execution of criminal investigation documents.

Orders the start of the trial of the case regarding the defendant BECALI GEORGE. With the right of appeal within 3 days of communication. Pronounced in the council chamber, today, 23.03.2023. Document: Final conclusion of the preliminary chamber”, the court decision states.

