Home » Gigi Buffon retires, Palermo also pay homage to the goalkeeper
World

Gigi Buffon retires, Palermo also pay homage to the goalkeeper

by admin
Gigi Buffon retires, Palermo also pay homage to the goalkeeper

by livesicilia.it – ​​32 seconds ago

1′ OF READING “It ends here”. So Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football. The world champion goalkeeper with Italy in 2006 hangs up his boots and gloves. The last shirt worn by the goalkeeper is that of Parma, in Serie B, the same team that launched him in the football of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Gigi Buffon retires, Palermo also pays homage to the goalkeeper appeared 32 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  passenger tries to open the plane door and stabs a stewardess in the neck. Fine of 250 thousand dollars

You may also like

Works by Pedro Yossef at CASACOR SP 2023...

My Louvre is the new book by Editora...

Udinese – Today we return to work on...

Pablo’s Testimony of Faith: A Spanish Youth’s Letter...

Udinese Market – Pafundi extension coming soon /...

A man in Belgrade is selling a room...

Manhunt Underway for Uruguayan Drug Trafficker Sebastián Marset...

Interest rate growth in Europe | Info

Iran’s IRGC Holds Military Exercises to Defend Disputed...

Usa, outing by bicycle for Joe Biden –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy