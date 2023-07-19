Home » Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of cannabis in the Cayman Islands
Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of cannabis in the Cayman Islands

Model Gigi Hadid was arrested on marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia charges after flying to the Cayman Islands from the United States last week. The model landed by private jet at Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10 and customs and border control agents searched her bags, including scanning them. they would find a small amount of grass and accessories.

Although Border Patrol determined the marijuana was for personal use only, Gigi Hadid and her fellow traveler were arrested on charges of importing marijuana. She was tried at the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center, where she was granted bail, and was later released pending trial. The model was fined a thousand dollars and there would be no trace of the incident on her criminal record.

