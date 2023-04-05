The urban meeting born to revitalize the city returns with a new edition that will focus on the streets and the meeting with the citizens of Gijón. The programmed activities will be carried out throughout the city, having the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Gijón as its central axis. The urban meeting, which will have an eclectic line up, has already begun to advance some of the names and spaces where it will be held, although the card is not yet closed.

At the moment, the artists announced for Friday the 21st are L´Entourloop y Lia Kali. L’Entourloop, formed by King James y Sir Johnnythey will present their third album “The Clare in Confusion”, where they pay tribute to the pioneers of Reggae, Dancehall and Hip-Hop. On the other hand, Lia Kali is preparing for 2023 with her long-awaited first solo album after launching into writing her own songs and collaborating with artists such as Lupita’s Friends, Sofia Gabanna, Santa Salut, Elane, Hard GZ, Denom, Delaossa and many others.

On Saturday 22 we will have the performance of Pelomonoa band made up of Antonio Pelomono y Peter of God, who will present us with a musical show where the dreamlike, the demonic and the exotic gallop together. Subsequently, the rock and pop giants NRBQ, Levitation Room, Ben Vaughn y Israel Fernandez they will close the day with their performances during the afternoon session. On Sunday 23 it is the turn of Tito Ramirez, aka TNT Ramírez, who is one of the most controversial artists of recent years on the national R&B scene. For more information and the purchase of tickets it is recommended to visit this same link.