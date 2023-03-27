Rarely do you have the opportunity to release an album with the same levels as having been on tour with a debut, but with the enthusiasm and energy of a first time. “Who is Billie Max?” It is precisely that explosion of life that only experience gives. With their second studio album, the Madrid-based quartet establishes themselves as those aunts who manage to make life easy, the everyday something extraordinary, and setbacks authentic festival hymns. Welcome to the roller coaster of walking in the shoes of Ginebras.

In eleven cuts they manage to create a party that has no end. There is no room for the slump, or at least not for the slump as we understand it. With their guitars they transport us to the national guitar indie-pop that wanted to conquer the 2012 festivals when we still believed that anything was possible. Good intergenerational and timeless vibes. Without great risks they add winds, tropical roll and difficulty in their ropes, coming out triumphant. But while his sound is pure light, his lyrics are committed to dealing with his reality in its entirety, shadows included.

In recent years his life has taken a 360° turn. So to open this album is to get caught up in a crazy ride as a rising pop star. It is discovering the party, the afters ("Billie Max") and the craziness of a headliner and being thankful for it, but also coping with those hangover moments ("Black Monday"), and to the anxiety that many of us experience – without going any further, they dedicate "Anxiety" to a friend who was going through a very dark moment with the aim of helping her. They even give space to the small details that make the tranquility of our house, when nobody looks or recognizes us, something great. It can be just as good to be "in balls" in the kitchen, like the adrenaline of being at a different festival every day ("what a joy"). And if you have to dodge insufferable guys ("Alex Turner"), is done with a good theme. This extraordinary journey, which seems like the soundtrack to the best summer of our lives, culminates in Thank you so much for coming, his great ballad recorded at Abbey Road studios.