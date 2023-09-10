Home » Ginestà makes us fall in love with the sensitive “Em bategues”
Ginestà makes us fall in love with the sensitive “Em bategues”

Brothers Júlia and Pau Serrasolsasfounders of the duet Ginestà, they continue dropping clues to get us used to the sound that their next project will have. Continuing in the line of good songs, good lyrics and good productions, they publish “Em Bategues”. Its about second advance After the launch in June “from all over the world.

The new installment tries to explain to us the physical sensation that one feels when one falls in love, and they do so through a pop work in which lyrics and production create an impeccable synergy. Specifically, the musical narrative metaphorically tells how two people become one through the sentimental connection they have created. Physical desire grows through a heartbeat growing upjust as in romantic relationships in which there is a reciprocal need.

The single was produced Genius Trani With kid. Both play with rhythms that contrast with the delicacy projected by the main melody. The result is “Em bategues”, a pop gem with an electronic base. In this way, Ginestà once again emerges as one of the most interesting young bands on the Catalan music scene.

