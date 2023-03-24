Today, Friday, March 24, is the day chosen for the edition of the long-awaited second length of Ginebras. “Who is Billie Max?” (Vanana, 23) who has to encourage the quartet even more in this process of constant progression in which they have been immersed. We talk about all of this in this interview.

At a time when the lives of those who are labeled as young are full of precariousness, economic, employment and emotional instability, anxiety on the surface and a disenchantment with reality that only seems to be bearable through two hundred masks. of irony; it is almost impossible to find something genuinely vital and hopeful. Luckily, there are still those who make it easy, who hang the weight on their shoulders and say: today is going to be fine. And in this case, nobody does it like Ginebras. Y "Who is Billie Max?" (Vanana, 23) is good proof.

“I don’t imagine us talking about something sad in sad songs. Our connection is the happy” Debutants in the midst of a pandemic, they return with all the tables that a first album turns, but with the emotion, nerves, and enthusiasm of a first time. After months of work and general rehearsals, the Madrid-based quartet presents its second full length, “Who is Billie Max?”. Don’t worry, you don’t have to search for the name on Google, here to serve you. You’re not missing a pop reference, it just doesn’t exist. Billie Max is Magüi, Sandra, Raquel and Juls. Or rather, their thoughts, shared experiences, comings and goings, comings and goings to celebrate. (Magui) “Our life has taken a turn and these last few years have been crazy. They have been songs that we have been composing from chill, and they reflect very well what has happened to us ”. (July) “We decided to create a character that would define the four of them well, gender neutral, in which anyone could see themselves reflected. And how many times we ask ourselves what is all this that is happening to us, and we also ask people. In case they understand”. (Sandra) “Somehow, the conjunction of what the four of us make up, is made up of Billie Max.”

The disco is a party in itself. There is no room for the slump, or at least not for the slump as we understand it. With some envy, but with a great need to know their secret, to apply it to me, I ask them how they can make music as positive in a context like the current one. (Magui) “We consume a lot of depressing music. A lot, because that is very necessary. But when we get together we connect very well, we find a harmony that is very good vibes. We agreed that we wanted to do that, festive music, to have a good time. Then we have more shit on us than anything else, but at that moment we want to try to make people have a great time “. And right in the comfort they find between them is when they can open up. (Raquel) “We talk about all kinds of topics, but always with good vibes. I don’t imagine us talking about something sad in sad songs. Our connection is the joyful. Maybe it’s because it’s harder to share sadness than joy.”

Listening to his album feels like a hug from an old friend you meet by chance at a party. Those indie-pop guitars from 2012 when everything was a little easier. They trust this sound and go for it. (Sandra) “Yes, we have added more synths, horns, and marked the guitars more. They are subtle changes, but we have worked on them.” (Raquel) “This sound, the festival sound, is what unites us. We haven’t had a lot of time, and we want to evolve, but not a radical change either”. It is accessible and without prejudice, here it is that we can all have a good time. (Raquel) “We love sounding like something a little timeless. Somehow it makes us intergenerational. Our parents like it too, and it’s good that they have other things to listen to besides Serrat”.

On this dance floor they parade from the most everyday detail, like dancing in your panties in your kitchen and feeling that nothing is going to be better than that, like what makes an artist so. There is even room for difficult moments. They open up in the middle of an energetic and bright pop song to talk about anxiety. (Magui) “We composed ‘Ansiedad’ because we had a friend who was fatal. Well, but is that who is good now? Sandra and I started, and then the rest joined. But even before we released it, it became a song that helped us calm our anxiety.” (Raquel) “When they put the issue on the table, we knew that we wanted to give it great importance, because it is something that we all suffer. That’s why we took it out of the single, we wanted to take care of it”. (Juls) “When we wrote it, things started coming out that perhaps we didn’t know about the others. It was cool to realize that we could share it, that even if it was bad, it united us”. (Magüi) “The response was brutal. A lot of people have written to us to tell us about their situation. It’s very strong. I think it has helped.”. And in the same way, they also vent that discomfort from their recent life on “Black Monday”. (Magui) “What we do is precious. But sometimes it is very difficult, especially for us who go with this speech of happiness. Going on stage when all you want is to go to bed and cry. It will sound a bit cliché, but it is going up on stage and at that moment it goes away ”. (Raquel) “If you saw us before a concert, there are times when you would say ‘Clearly they’re not playing today’, and then we’re gone”. (Sandra) “We have had to learn not to judge ourselves when we have a bad day. Give us our space, or come closer when you need it. And that is why in the end we have a coach, for our taritas ”. (Raquel) “Just like we rehearse, we have to have our space to know how to be together.”

“This record has so much of us, of everything that has happened to us these years”… And it is that bad weather has a good face. They can with that and much more. That’s why when I tell them that, apart from managing all their moves, how they take the rude guys they constantly portray, they laugh. Do machirulos really deserve so many songs? Well surely not. (Raquel) “But in the end we are the ones who take the money. And we don’t shut up at all”. (Sandra) “We do it for ourselves, to get angry. It serves so that people who don’t know, or can’t, like it happens to me, can throw shit out of their mouths about the things that piss them off and stay comfortable. Externalize all that rage that we carry inside ”.

But just as quickly they exteriorize the bad as what they adore. (Magui) “We are so freaky, so gossipy, so… FANS, it has to stay there”. Their songs are full of references to the music that they like and that surrounds them. Crystal Fighters are now joined by Elvis or Alex Turner. And as if that were not enough, Dani Martín appears on the album. (Raquel) “Working with him was heavy. Is strong. We were recording and we looked at him and said to ourselves ‘he is the singer of El Canto Del Loco!’ (Magüi) “To this day we have not normalized it. One day he uploaded a story saying that we found him and then I don’t know what happened ”. (Juls) “When we saw him take his attitude from El Canto del Loco, it was hair-raising.” (Raquel) “He has given us a lot, and perhaps we will remind him of his days with El Canto.” But the subject came from afar. He was born before the first album, but now knowing that he was his fan, they were able to bring him to “Personal Disaster”. (Sandra) “He asked us if he could hear the rest, and we said no. ‘You keep this one!’ [risas]. And he decided to sing the part of him in the first person, in the feminine ”. Finally, Ginebras He managed to make the little boy that we fell in love with as teenagers now be one more within giving visibility to the groups of girls. See also Zaporizhzhia, 25 dead and 50 wounded after a missile attack on a humanitarian convoy

So, after achieving the dream of every emerging fan, and conquering the festivals, they decide to close this roller coaster of emotions with “Thank you for coming”. (Magui) “This record has so much of us, of everything that has happened to us over the years, that ending this song is the summary of everything. It’s pure gratitude”. (July) “We insisted that the album should have a ballad. We did eight hundred thousand attempts and nothing. But one day Magüi decides to teach us for the first time a song that she had composed. And suddenly we had it.” (Sandra) “It’s also the song we recorded at Abbey Road. It’s the perfect ending. You can go in peace.”