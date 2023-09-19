Giocattorino brought everyone back to being children for a day.

On Saturday 13 September for all those who came to visit Giocattorino, they had the opportunity to enjoy the event in one of the most important Risorgimento squares in Turin: Piazza Statuto, among elegant paving, large porticoes and historic buildings.

In this location full of history, an event that tells through toys, comics, games and board games, a cross-section of culture and society that has changed over the decades could not have found a better location.

The market exhibition can be considered a real open-air museum, in which the visitor will find himself projected into a vortex of emotions and memories when reviewing items that have become icons such as the Commodore 64 consoles or Spectrum, the Remì puppet from the Polistil, the shaped tires of the Disney characters found in the Formaggino Mio, the Robotic models released in the 70s and 80s, the Italian Barbie Tanya, up to today with the Pokemon and One Piece collectible card sets.

An event that also presented many events, from demonstrations of board games, to chess, to the possibility of taking part in a game of Subbuteo.

Furthermore, this year Giocattorino was enriched with a space dedicated to conferences managed by the web magazine Mondo Japan which involved various artists and professionals in the sector: the writer Monica Tomaino who spoke about fantasy in Italy, the translator and writer Massimo Soumaré who illustrated a cross-section of Japanese history, the Nerd House Association with whom an account was given on the Nerd world, the collector Enzo Tripodina with whom we explored the robotic anime world of the 70s and 80s and finally the cartoonist Lorenzo Balocco who illustrated the work “Sortisia” and its genesis to us.

Moments appreciated by the public, who were very involved, intervening, interacting through questions, clarifications and considerations.

For all this show, we thank the Artistic Director Paola of the Casa Malta Association and now we await the November 18th edition. We’ll be there, what about you?

