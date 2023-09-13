Giocattorino returns under the historic arcades of Piazza Statuto: Saturday 16 September.

In the splendid and historic setting of the porticoes of Piazza Statuto, on Saturday 16 September, the 5th Edition of Giocattorino returns, the event dedicated to collectible and vintage toys, organized by the Casa Malta Association.

It will be an opportunity, for enthusiasts or simply curious people, to immerse themselves in the magical world of toys and suddenly find themselves as children again, finding historical objects such as lead soldiers or tin toy cars, wooden dolls but also many toys from the 70s and 80s such as the Cicciobello, the Micronauts, the Dolce Forno or the He-Man models, without forgetting the videogame cartridges for Commodore 64 and Atari, the display Barbies, the Playmobils, the Legos, to get to the today Action figures and Funko pop of Anime characters and the most important television series.

And in addition to the market exhibition, the September edition includes, as always, many thematic activities and collateral initiatives. The collaboration with Goblin continues, which together with Terre Selvagge will set up an area from 11am to 6pm where you can try out board games, as well as the Lorkana tournament and the Pokemon tournament for children. Mondo Japan magazine will take care of the conference area where authors, designers, writers and industry experts will speak. The Turin Chess Association will be present, which will make the chessboards available for free play, Subbuteo Italia, which will demonstrate and display for adults and children and Doctor Who Italia, which will install the inevitable booth and demonstrate board games. To close the games, activities of the Conservatory of Mediterranean Cuisines, aimed at the little ones, on the themes of sustainability and food education.

The Turin event is enriched with each edition, confirming itself as one of the most important events of its kind which attracts more and more audiences with each edition, becoming a pleasant occasion for the whole family, on a journey back in time, enjoying a glimpse of the Piedmontese capital .

