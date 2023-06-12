Home » Giorgia Butera guest of the Review “Bagli Narranti. Misiliscemi reading” on June 16th
World

Giorgia Butera guest of the Review “Bagli Narranti. Misiliscemi reading” on June 16th

by admin
Giorgia Butera guest of the Review “Bagli Narranti. Misiliscemi reading” on June 16th

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

New and penultimate appointment, Friday 16 June at 18.30 at Baglio Sanacore with “Bagli Narranti – Misiliscemi che legge”, the literary review organized by the “Misiliscemi” Association in collaboration with the Municipality and the Ubik bookshop of Erice.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Giorgia Butera guest of the exhibition “Bagli Narranti. Misiliscemi che legge” appeared 5 minutes ago on 16 June in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Who is Sergej Surovikin the new head of the "special military operation" in Ukraine

You may also like

Floods in Serbia | Info

How to survive 40 days in the jungle...

US decides to return to UNESCO to counter...

on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari

Silvio Berlusconi dead, Putin’s condolences: “Great loss, not...

New Dacia Duster and Fiat Panda at 12...

Udinese – From Pereyra to Ampadu, the latest...

J esus and John Wayne, book review by...

What death took from me and taught me...

Jewish identity beyond Israel – breaking news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy