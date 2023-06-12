Giorgia Butera guest of the Review “Bagli Narranti. Misiliscemi reading” on June 16th

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

New and penultimate appointment, Friday 16 June at 18.30 at Baglio Sanacore with “Bagli Narranti – Misiliscemi che legge”, the literary review organized by the “Misiliscemi” Association in collaboration with the Municipality and the Ubik bookshop of Erice.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Giorgia Butera guest of the exhibition “Bagli Narranti. Misiliscemi che legge” appeared 5 minutes ago on 16 June in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».