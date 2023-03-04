After the pain for the loss of her husband Maurizio Costanzo, Maria De Filippi this weekend he decided to pick up his television commitments where he left off. And so if it’s back on the air tonight on Canale 5“You’ve Got Mail”tomorrow afternoon at 14 is the turn of «Amici»: the Mediaset talent show is approaching the evening phase which should start on March 18 and after the mourning stop, it starts again with a special guest, Giorgiawhich proposes the song “Parole dice male” with which he participated in Sanremo.