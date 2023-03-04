Home World Giorgia guest of the episode – breaking latest news
After the pain for the loss of her husband Maurizio Costanzo, Maria De Filippi this weekend he decided to pick up his television commitments where he left off. And so if it’s back on the air tonight on Canale 5“You’ve Got Mail”tomorrow afternoon at 14 is the turn of «Amici»: the Mediaset talent show is approaching the evening phase which should start on March 18 and after the mourning stop, it starts again with a special guest, Giorgiawhich proposes the song “Parole dice male” with which he participated in Sanremo.

The singer, in view of the episode, has published on social networks a photo that shows her embracing Maria, an image that testifies to the affection with which Giorgia evidently wanted to express her closeness to the presenter in such a difficult moment. Although the shot dates back to before Costanzo’s disappearance (the episode was recorded in advance), many people under the image wrote encouraging comments towards the presenter.

Maria, for her part, resumed the recordings of her programs commenting: «I start working again because that’s what they taught me».

