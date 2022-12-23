Home World Giorgia Meloni in Iraq today: the meeting with Prime Minister Al-Sudani, then the tribute to the Italian soldiers
Giorgia Meloni in Iraq today: the meeting with Prime Minister Al-Sudani, then the tribute to the Italian soldiers

Giorgia Meloni in Iraq today: the meeting with Prime Minister Al-Sudani, then the tribute to the Italian soldiers

«I am really very happy to be here today in Iraq in what represents my first bilateral mission outside Europe. Iraq is a friendly country which has once again demonstrated its belief in democracy with the recent formation of the government”. So Giorgia Meloni on a visit to Iraq, on the sidelines of the conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. «Iraq – added the prime minister – is a nation that has taken important steps forward in terms of security and political stability and which, from our point of view, can look to reconstruction with optimism. Italy has always been at the forefront in supporting Iraq at 360 degrees. Why can there be stability and prosperity in the Middle East without a strong Iraq»

«Italy has always been at Iraq’s side in its rebirth. Our bilateral relations are intense and have deep roots. We collaborate from an energy, industrial and cultural point of view», continued Meloni. “We must now do more and strengthen our partnership. 2023 must be the year of the turning point in our bilateral relations. Meloni expressed his appreciation for the decision of the Government of the Republic of Iraq to establish December 25 as a national holiday, so as to allow all those who wish to be able to celebrate Christmas. I consider it an important sign of great respect for religious freedom and respect for the Christians present in the country”.

