Giorgia Soleri "deletes" Damiano from social media. The new flame Martina Taglienti is a friend of the Maneskins
World

by admin
“I saw her kissing him, kissing her, kissing me”, as in Mon Amour, Annalisa’s song that conquers the charts with the sound of streams. Not a hit…

“I saw her kissing him, kissing her, kissing me”, as in Mon Amour, Annalisa’s song that conquers the charts with the sound of streams. Not a hit in line with the imaginary gods Maneskin, but which lends itself well to telling these days of the Roman band. First the photos taken in recent days by the paparazzi of the bassist Victoria De Angelis, on vacation between Ibiza and Formentera, on a yacht, while passionately kissing his new girlfriend Luna Passos, a young Brazilian model. Then the video that captures the frontman damiano david while kissing the model equally passionately in a nightclub Martina Taglienti, unaware of being filmed by someone who then shared the clip on TikTok, catching Maneskin fans by surprise. So the relationship between the singer and Giorgia Soleri, the historic girlfriend of the leader of the band Shut up and good? Yes.

CONFIRMATION

And Damiano David himself confirmed it, not without annoyance, who, unable to ignore the story (which held court on social media), published a note among his Instagram stories to clarify his point of view: « I am very sorry this video came out, it was not how we wanted to handle the situation and it was my mistake. Giorgia and I decided to break up a few days ago, so there have been no betrayals of any kind. I hope this doesn’t affect Giorgia’s image and that you can respect the delicacy of this moment,” wrote the 24-year-old Roman singer to his 5.2 million followers.

No reply from Giorgia Soleri, who posted on Instagram a month ago una photo that portrayed her in the arms of the singer (“More every day,” he wrote). The two had known each other for eight years. Damiano had dedicated to her, among others, Timezone, a song from the band’s latest album, Rush!, in which the singer spoke of the long-distance relationship with Giorgia, whom he had also accompanied to the Chamber of Deputies a year ago to support the campaign of awareness of Soleri on vulvodynia and pudendal neuropathy.

The new flame of the singer, Martina Taglienti, Roman, born in 2001, is a character known to Maneskin fans: one of the closest friends of bassist Victoria De Angelis, in recent months she has repeatedly reached out to Damiano and the other members of the band around the world. Giorgia Soleri, who in the past had argued for always being defined as “Damiano’s girlfriend”, had removed Damiano David’s account from the profiles followed on Instagram (he, however, continues to follow her).

Damiano of Maneskin kisses a girl in a disco, the video ends up on the web. “We broke up with Giorgia Soleri, it’s not treason”

The Maneskin fans who, perhaps a little jealous of Damiano, have repeatedly attacked Giorgia Soleri on social media (so much so as to push the girl to let off steam): “Hate on hate, constant request to demonstrate how bad I am”, thundered Soleri), were instead on her side: «Waiting a little more than a few days to be seen with another woman after the end of an affair that lasted years, did it seem bad?». Someone, however, did not fail to be ironic: “So now she’s not even Damiano of the Maneskin’s girlfriend anymore?”.

