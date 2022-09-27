He does not speak of a “nationalist wave”, but of “awakening”. He says that the times were ripe, and in the face of Giorgia Meloni’s overwhelming result the blow sinks: “The citizens have answered loud and clear and no longer want to be” trained “by the elites”, more homeland less EU. Alice Weidel, co-president of the German AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) is one of the strong women of the European nationalist right, together with the leader of Fratelli d’Italia and Marine Le Pen. You are the charismatic hawk of a party that has its roots in post-Nazi ideology, you are a supporter of the «Fortress Europe» against migrants. She is openly lesbian, the mother of two adopted children.

In Italy, a historic victory for the far right party since Mussolini. Have you celebrated?

«Yes, we wished Giorgia Meloni and her allies every success and we rejoiced. It is a sign of a return to reason, reality and respect for citizens. This result is an encouragement for all conservative and patriotic forces that aspire to a Europe of sovereign and democratic nation states – a “Europe of homelands”, as Charles de Gaulle said – instead of the centralist EU of bureaucrats and left-wing ideologues. “.

How do you explain this shift in Italy?

“The times were right. Europe is in a crisis on many fronts: euro, migration, energy, economic crisis. Leftist ideologues and Greens are responsible and will not be able to solve the problems. They led the economy to bankruptcy. The voters of other European countries will realize this very soon ».

Åkesson in Sweden, now Brothers of Italy. Viktor Orban increasingly aggressive with Brussels. Is the nationalist front regrouping?

“I don’t see a ‘nationalist front’. It is the democratic nation-state that safeguards its own interests and first of all considers that it has obligations towards its citizens. The bureaucratic centralism into which the EU is slipping under the leadership of people like Mrs Von der Leyen, not elected by anyone, must be overcome as soon as possible. It is above all a lesson to the detached elites in Brussels, who have lost touch with reality. The most responsible and aware citizens do not want to be harassed, trained by a bureaucracy far from life. They don’t want a planned and Euro-socialist economy or be pushed into poverty in the name of “climate protection”, they don’t want to lose their homeland to uncontrolled immigration. They oppose these policies in a profoundly democratic way: with the ballot paper ».

Brothers of Italy and AfD share the post-fascist and post-Nazi origins of their respective parties. You both promote a renewed and reassuring face, but 77 years after the war you are still fearful. To who?

«It is a low-key maneuver to defame those who think differently as“ right-wing extremist ”,“ post-fascist ”,“ Nazi ”or similar. I reject these slanderous and unhistorical attributions for my party with the same firmness as Meloni. No Democrat should fear a liberal and conservative party. Only the left-wing establishment, placed all too comfortably in the armchairs of power, threatens anyone who questions its hegemony with the club of “fascism” ».

Have fascist and Nazi ideologies disappeared from history, then, in your opinion?

“Extremists and ideologues of totalitarianism exist today too, of course. We reject all political extremisms, both on the right and on the left. The greatest danger to freedom and democracy comes from the extremist and violent left and from Islamic fundamentalism, which have a frightening number of occult sympathizers, even in the political and media establishment ».

Migrants, the economy, relations with Brussels. What do you share with Meloni in terms of European governance?

«The AfD calls for a restrictive migration policy that prevents illegal immigration, eliminates material incentives and strictly controls national and European borders. We want to put an end to Germany’s uncontrolled migration policy, which has strained relations with our European neighbors since the Merkel government. On this issue, we see many points in common with the Italian center-right alliance. In terms of economic policy, we support a line that frees the middle class from bureaucratic and tax burdens. In this case too, as in our defense of a Europe of homelands and of a federation of sovereign nation states, there are undoubtedly many points of contact ».

Meloni is an Atlanticist, his position on the war in Ukraine is clear. You do not hide your closeness to Moscow. Is it dangerous for the leader of the Brothers of Italy to be so tied to the United States?

«AfD does not cultivate a” closeness to Moscow “, but supports a pragmatic policy towards Russia and is therefore skeptical of sanctions that harm our citizens more than Russia. Meloni wants to see Europe “on an equal footing” with the United States within the transatlantic alliance. Membership in international organizations and collective security systems should also focus on protecting national interests. ‘

The leader of the Brothers of Italy made no secret of her hostility towards Germany. Will relations with Berlin be difficult?

“I am convinced that he will be able to separate the personal front from the political one. Verbal disarmament would also be good for German politics. If the European partners represent their interests in a sober, non-ideological and non-patronizing way, relations will perhaps not become easier, but certainly more constructive ”.

Meloni’s party is very conservative when it comes to the rights of homosexual persons and couples: “Homosexual couples are illegal,” say some representatives. Fratelli d’Italia is against abortion and surrogacy. Do you share all this?

“The traditional family as a guiding principle is also the position of the AfD. Sexuality should be a private matter and not politicized and exploited ».

What advice would you give to Meloni? What do you expect from Meloni of him?

“It’s not my place to give unsolicited advice. But I would be happy if we could soon meet in person not only as leaders of our parties, but also as political representatives of our countries ».

—

