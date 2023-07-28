Giorgio Armani presents My Way Floral – MONDO MODA

Giorgio Armani presents My Way Floral Eau de Parfum, the most floral, fresh and multifaceted fragrance belonging to the My Way family. With the classic contemporary floral signature of My Way, launched in 2021, the novelty combines a fluorescent white floral bouquet with luminous and fresh green notes. My Way Floral captures the stimulating sensation of a new encounter and invites its consumers to open their horizons to life.

The top notes of My Way Floral Eau de Parfum feature green mandarin essence, sustainably sourced from Italy, and petitgrain oil from Tunisia, which is fresh, green and natural, giving the fragrance its captivating glow. Amplifying these notes, there is the orange blossom from Calabria, Italy, which is created from a modernized version of enfleurage, an artisanal extraction process, exclusive to Giorgio Armani, allowing the capture of aromatic compounds exhaled by the plants.

Giorgio Armani My Way Floral

The heart notes enhance the characteristic luminosity of the original version of My Way, with a duo of delicate white flowers that are united with neroli oil, from Tunisia, which evokes an effect that is at the same time delicate, rich and smooth. The heart of Indian tuberose absolute, sourced from India, is crafted to create a modern, natural and solar note, and is sourced and handpicked in the Mysore region by field farmers in the village of Tirumakudal Narsipur in the state of Karnataka.

Developed exclusively for Giorgio Armani, tuberose is extracted by molecular distillation, allowing perfumers to select a specific molecular segment of tuberose tailor-made for My Way.

The result is a tuberose note composed of creamy and velvety facets that create an olfactory experience similar to diving into a field of tuberose flower petals. This molecular distillation process takes what is already a precious natural ingredient and refines it to reveal and enhance its most beautiful and hidden aspects.

Its base conveys a new floral sensuality, thanks to an innovative co-extract of neroli and bourbon vanilla from Madagascar. This refined process distills Tunisian neroli oil with Madagascar bourbon vanilla extract to create a new and unique ingredient.

Its olfactory effect combines the freshness of neroli with the rich and warm facets of bourbon vanilla from Madagascar, creating an addictive and enveloping marshmallow note. This co-extract complements a white musk accord, revealing a delicate, powdery second-skin effect.

These notes meld with the creamy infusion of Madagascar bourbon vanilla. The warm base of My Way Floral acts like a talisman, a comforting touch on any journey and a reminder of how exhilarating a new encounter feels.

Top notes: Calabrian orange blossom, Tunisian petitgrain oil and green mandarin orange;

Heart notes: Indian tuberose, white flowers, and Tunisian neroli oil

Base notes: Madagascar bourbon vanilla, cedar and white musk

