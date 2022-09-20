Benjamin Giorgio Galli, a foreign fighter originally from the province of Varese, died in Ukraine fighting as a volunteer with the Kiev International Defense Legion against the Russian army. He was 27 years old.

To confirm the news was the father, Gabriel Galli, communicating it to some friends of the boy. Just the father, last September 13 had written on his Facebook profile: “My Son Benjamin G. Galli 27 01 95. Appointed hero in actions of war! He greeted us! Saying be good. When I return I will have a year of vacation “. Here is the story of the mother Mirjam Van der Plas: “My husband and I are in Kiev where we are waiting for the documents to be able to repatriate the body of our son to the Netherlands where he is resident”, said the woman contacted by telephone by the LaPresse agency. According to the first reconstructions Galli, a member of the international brigade fighting alongside the forces of Kiev, was killed by a cluster bomb.

And, again: “He was satisfied with his choice. He knew he could die but he felt in the right place. From what we know it happened last Monday in the Kharkiv area. He decided to leave because he wanted to help people who were in difficulty because of this war that he called a great injustice “. The young man then joined the international brigade fighting alongside the Kiev forces. “There he found great people, brothers in arms – concluded the woman – they told us that he kept the morale of the whole company high”.

The boy, whom everyone in the village of Bedero Valcuvia knew as a great fan of soft air, had long ago moved to Holland and had Dutch citizenship. Galli had been in Ukraine since last spring and had joined the ranks of the Kiev army, posting some uniformed photos on his profile. “I love you, you will always be in my thoughts, your smile will be in my prayers, brother Ben, hero of Ukraine”, wrote one of his comrades in English.