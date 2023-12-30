Giorgio Ruffolo. A memory of Ugo Intini – world worker

Everything has been said about the disappearance of Giorgio Ruffolo and with the utmost authority. However, I would like to add something that can be useful to remind young people what economic programs once were and what parties were.

On the economy, we have had an enormous, epochal shift towards the right in the world, moving from a substantially Marxist cultural hegemony to a hyper-liberal one. In this context, today one cannot imagine how “to the left” even firmly pro-Western and pragmatic socialist parties were, such as those of Nenni and Saragat in Italy. At the beginning of the 1960s, when the first centre-left government was established with the entry of the PSI, Giorgio Ruffolo already had a role as grand commis of the State in planning at the Ministry of the Budget, he was a socialist leader of the so-called left ” Lombardiana”, friend and collaborator of Antonio Giolitti, like him a supporter of Riccardo Lombardi. As a young journalist at Avanti!, I followed the internal conflict within the party between two editors of the newspaper who succeeded each other (first Pieraccini and then Lombardi) and between two budget ministers who also succeeded each other (first Giolitti and then Pieraccini).

As director of the newspaper, Pieraccini himself, who would move to become Minister of Public Works after a few weeks in the first centre-left government (and would complete the Milan-Naples road) entrusted me with an investigation into the nascent motorways. Lombardi arrived and stopped me, explaining that these were wrong choices, which favored private transport over public transport: we needed to invest first and foremost in trains and not in cars.

The latter told me about the clash between Giolitti and Pieraccini. In the first centre-left Moro-Nenni government, Giolitti had held the key role of budget minister, in which he represented Lombardi, who had preferred to become, as we have seen, director of Avanti! in place of Pieraccini. Giolitti supported a program that for simplicity could be defined as “impositional”: rigid five-year plans, which also imposed the choices decided by the government on private investors. The Christian Democrats (and the autonomist majority of the PSI) were instead in favor of “propositive” planning, which oriented private individuals’ choices without forcing towards established political objectives: first and foremost the development of the South. In the end, the split came and, in the second Moro-Nenni government, Pieraccini replaced Giolitti at the Ministry of the Budget.

Today economic planning no longer exists, nor is it even talked about anymore (as indeed is the development of the South through investments rather than gifts and “citizen income”). On the contrary. There isn’t even an industrial policy anymore. But Lombardi and Giolitti then accused Nenni and Pieraccini of being right-wing.

Ruffolo also reminds us what the parties were like. Corrado Augias made perhaps the most beautiful and moving commemoration of it in Repubblica, the title of which reads: “goodbye to the former socialist minister not loved by Craxi”. Frankly, I don’t know if he loved him, but he had some reason for rivalry. Ruffolo was in fact a leading exponent of the “Lombardian” current, opponent of Craxi. Eugenio Scalfari was Craxi’s arch-enemy, but Ruffolo was particularly close to him and in fact remained Repubblica’s most authoritative economic commentator. In December 1979, with the support above all of Scalfari’s newspaper, the attempt to place Craxi in a minority in the party’s Central Committee and to replace him with Giolitti (always the main point of reference for Ruffolo) narrowly failed. I remember it well too, because there was an agreement between the majority and the opposition in the PSI which also envisaged, as part of a rebalancing, expelling me from Avanti! (which, I don’t know why, doesn’t happen). Despite all this (and it’s no small thing), in 1987 Craxi brought Ruffolo to be a minister in the Goria government (and in a key ministry like that of the Environment). It seemed normal, because there was democracy in the parties (indeed, internal democracy was inherent to the parties themselves), the currents existed, with their different cultures and policies. So that even a strong secretary, like Craxi, had to take it into account, through compromises, searches for balance, checks and balances that followed the clashes. The balance between the currents required that there be an exponent of the left in the PSI delegation and Craxi chose Ruffolo (whether he loved him personally or not). Certainly because he knew its unquestionable authority and competence. And in fact he confirmed it without discussion in the subsequent governments of Mita and Andreotti, until 1992. Ultimately it was the same logic for which in 1978 I became director of Avanti!, but supported by a deputy director from the left of the party: Roberto Villetti, who was supposed to act as a counterweight to me.

I too had some reservations about Ruffolo when I started hanging out with him after taking over the newspaper. However, I soon began to “love” him for the simple reason, first and foremost, that he was “lovable”: with an irresistible sympathy. We would have had a constructive relationship anyway, because the prestige of Avanti! he appeared absolute to everyone: he was an institution of the party, what he asked was done diligently, even by the most authoritative and famous of professors. Perhaps Ruffolo saw me as a slightly naïve boy, but I was still the director of Avanti! and he, even though he was many years older, seemed like a boy in his turn, due to the cheerfulness, the light-heartedness, the irreverent humor with which, as often happens to people of superior culture, he made difficult things simple.

Of course, the party currents also weighed on the details. Roberto Villetti was from the left like him and therefore the relationships were first and foremost between the two of them. Among the economists, I rather favored Francesco Forte and the chain of his young students closest to the “liberal socialist” turning point impressed on the party: from Tremonti to Brunetta.

In the special relationship between Roberto Villetti and Ruffolo, the common work at Mondoperaio also played a role, where the former had been deputy director in the 1970s and the latter, with Sylos Labini and others, among the protagonists of an economic and cultural development which left a deep mark.

The decades-long friendship and fraternal collaboration between Villetti and me indicates how militancy in different currents of a party does not necessarily harm personal relationships. And Ruffolo’s family also indicates this. He had two older brothers, both protagonists of the Resistance in Nazi-occupied Rome, arrested and miraculously survived. One of them, Sergio, painter and designer, was perhaps the most famous graphic designer of the time, an advertiser, creator among other things of the graphic design with which La Repubblica was born in 1976: a tabloid format with a revolutionary modernity. In the last phase of my direction at Avanti!, I wanted to renew its appearance and transfer (perhaps it was the first) the composition of the pages completely to the computer, through a technology that was then nascent. I spoke about it to Sergio Ruffolo who immediately enthusiastically agreed to carry out the project, glaring at me at the mere mention that his (enormous) work could be paid. He was born like this, in 1987, solemnly presented by Craxi, the Avanti! in its new guise, with the front page in colour, short and incisive titles. It wasn’t easy to make it happen every day: the most beautiful projects tend to deteriorate in practical application. And therefore Sergio Ruffolo, who knew the stickiness of the editorial offices, stayed with us for months, with pitchfork and rifle to obtain the best result of his extraordinarily innovative project (perhaps-he-thought-innovative like that of Repubblica ten years earlier).

After so much time, certainly the positions on the economy of the 1960s mentioned above by Lombardi, Giolitti and Ruffolo may appear even more extremist than they already appeared to us autonomists at the time. But you can also do some self-criticism. The Lombardians, driven by idealism and political passion, were not just dreamers. They saw, perhaps too early, the disasters that would result (also for the stability of democracy in the West) from unbridled Anglo-Saxon liberalism transformed into ideology. They saw the environmental risks, because certainly private motorization was an achievement, but if we had developed the metros in time, the transport of heavy loads by train and small ships along the coasts, CO2 emissions would be more tolerable. They saw the role of public industry, because in Italy, not by chance, beyond a certain size, there is only this one left. And small or medium-sized businesses, although typical of our extraordinary vitality, are not enough.

The span of Giorgio Ruffolo’s life was long, almost a century. And his story also serves to understand the past, contrasting clichés that do not help us build the future.

