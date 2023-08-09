Home » Girl washed out to sea by giant wave in England – TV Courier
World

Girl washed out to sea by giant wave in England – TV Courier

by admin
Girl washed out to sea by giant wave in England – TV Courier

(LaPresse) Moments of fear in Ilfracombe, a village overlooking the sea in the county of Devon, in England. A woman, who was on a walkway leading to the water, was overwhelmed by a wave. The girl immediately fell into the sea, at the mercy of the currents. Fortunately, however, she managed not to leave the shore, allowing the people present to recover and save her. North Devon Council has published the images of what happened on its social profiles, asking bathers to pay attention when they are on the coast, especially at times when the sea is rough and the weather conditions are precarious. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)

August 9, 2023 – Updated August 9, 2023, 2:52 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Japan restricts Chinese tourists, the United States, the Philippines and other countries are considering follow-up | Philippines | Hong Kong | Measures

You may also like

Milan, De Ketelaere said yes to Atalanta: medical...

A Call for Peace: Pope Francis reflects on...

The big meeting against deforestation in the Amazon...

Samuraï, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Moscow, explosion in a plant 70 kilometers from...

Ukraine, latest news. Attack by Russian hackers on...

Messina Denaro is vigilant, he is in intensive...

Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania makes...

Start the Dreambeach 2023

France, fire in residence for the disabled: at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy