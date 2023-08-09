Girl washed out to sea by giant wave in England – TV Courier

(LaPresse) Moments of fear in Ilfracombe, a village overlooking the sea in the county of Devon, in England. A woman, who was on a walkway leading to the water, was overwhelmed by a wave. The girl immediately fell into the sea, at the mercy of the currents. Fortunately, however, she managed not to leave the shore, allowing the people present to recover and save her. North Devon Council has published the images of what happened on its social profiles, asking bathers to pay attention when they are on the coast, especially at times when the sea is rough and the weather conditions are precarious. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)

August 9, 2023 – Updated August 9, 2023, 2:52 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

