Girls banned from club on Mykonos because she is fat | Magazine

Shameful reason she wasn’t allowed into a Mykonos nightclub.

Izvor: TikTok/bellatirico

The girl, who goes by the name @bellatirico on TikTok, complained to her followers about the rudeness of staff at a popular beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos. “I usually never post things like this, but I’m too upset and have to share the experience I had in Mykonos,” she wrote in a long post under the video, which she has since deleted.

The video shows her and her aunt standing at the very entrance of the beach club. In question is the beach club “Scorpios”, and one of the security guards refuses to let them in even though they had a reservation. “During our vacation, my aunt and I decided to visit ‘Scorpios,’ a beach club we had heard a lot about. I never dreamed that this visit would turn into an incident that left us speechless and deeply hurt,” she continued. she, explaining that her aunt was a very beautiful woman.

“Reason? They said she was ‘too fat to let her in’. Such behavior offends and is unacceptable at the same time. You should never judge anyone by their appearance. I’m not sharing this experience to shame the staff, but to raise awareness of how important kindness is. Everyone is beautiful and valuable and deserves respect. Remember, only the beauty we carry inside is important. We spread love, kindness and understanding, not only in Mykonos but everywhere,” wrote the outraged niece, showing how the security then allowed the girls who didn’t even have a reservation to enter without asking, and were standing behind them.

Izvor: TikTok/bellatirico

In the end, she showed a photo of her aunt who doesn’t look fat at all, and then a video of a man who got in her face and tried to intimidate her by filming her while she was filming him with her cell phone. She added that they were told that filming was prohibited there. Followers chimed in and left more than 11,000 comments on the video, which she later took down.

“She’s not fat at all, she’s beautiful”, “When I was in Mykonos, the waiter asked me if I was American because I look huge, I wear a size 40”, “He’s not ashamed to humiliate the guests, and he’s just a worker there! She’s beautiful and he should be ashamed. In fact, he should be happy to be in her presence,” “I feel very sad for the girls who saw and heard what was happening around them and still entered the club. If I saw that, I’d go have fun somewhere else”people wrote.

BONUS VIDEO:

02:45 “OBESITY IS NOT JUST AN AESTHETIC AND HEALTH PROBLEM, BUT ALSO A POLITICAL PROBLEM” Kurir interlocutors on the disease that more than half of Serbs have Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD/Kurir.rs)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

