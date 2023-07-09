girl’s chats with three friends (texts now possible)

There are three girls – two friends and an acquaintance – from whom the investigators will be able to draw, either as eyewitnesses of some crucial moments of the night at the disco or as interlocutors the next morning in some chats, elements useful for testing the reliability of the story of the A 22-year-old who at the end of June reported his contemporary high school friend Leonardo Apache La Russa to the Milan prosecutor’s office for sexual assault: the son of the president of the Senate in whose bed, at the home of the second state office, the girl claimed to have woken up naked (with nothing more to remember after a drink at the disco).

The first is the girl of whom the 22-year-old says «around midnight on May 18, 2023 together with my dear friend (…) I went to the Apophis disco in Milan where we started dancing». It is to this friend that the next morning, disoriented by waking up naked at the La Russa house, and allegedly shocked by what Leonardo himself allegedly replied to her («He confirmed to me that both he and a friend of his who slept in another room they had had a relationship with me without my knowledge”), he writes from his cell phone: “I don’t remember anything. Tell me about yesterday, was I drugged?’ Question to which the friend would have answered: «You weren’t listening to me, I think she drugged you. You didn’t listen to me, then you ran away because I never found you again. You were fine until she brought you the drink.’ According to the complaint, this «friend of mine also told me that she had tried to take me away without success», «she told me that after Leonardo had taken that alcoholic drink I was no longer able to speak. She told me I had been drugged’, and she ‘wrote me to run away’. And this is always the friend who – says the 22-year-old – “I called immediately in tears”, as soon as I left the La Russa house around 1.15 pm, “I spoke to her and she tried to calm me down. I took the subway and went home.’

The second possible witness is another friend to whom the 22-year-old also addresses via chat when she is still in bed at the La Russa house: «I also wrote to (…) telling her what had happened. She herself invited me to go to the emergency room, making every effort to accompany me. She joined me at home and convinced me to talk to my mum.’

Then there is a third possible witness who could, however, say something useful only about the initial part of the evening at the disco, given that she enters the scene of the story when the complainant adds that «at a certain point in the club this also joined us (… ), met that evening».

