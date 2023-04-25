Home » Giro d’Italia 2023, the bitterness of Giulio Ciccone: “Mild symptoms, but strong moral blow”
Giro d'Italia 2023, the bitterness of Giulio Ciccone: "Mild symptoms, but strong moral blow"

Giro d'Italia 2023, the bitterness of Giulio Ciccone: "Mild symptoms, but strong moral blow"

From the possible dream of Liège-Bastogne-Liège (he had practically climbed the hill with the then winner Remco Evenepoel on the Redoute), to the Covid nightmare, all within 24 hours.


Giulio Ciccone contracted the virustested positive for a swab carried out today and therefore, his participation in the Giro d’Italia is at risk which will start on 6 May from Abruzzo.

His comment on social profiles: News that weighs like a boulder. Positive for Covid, for the third time, when the Giro is less than two weeks away”.

And he adds: “I have mild symptoms, but the moral blow is strong. I can only wait and see how and if I recover to be at the start of the Corsa Rosa”.

