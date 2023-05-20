Giro d’Italia, Denz wins the Cassano Magnago stage, Armirail new pink jersey

-14 km: the pursuers fall on the fugitives, -25” from the four in the lead

The four paced pursuers shorten the distances, now less than 30” behind them as you approach Cassano Magnago, with winding roads and continuous ups and downs. Here is the chasing group: Pieter Serry (Soudal – Quick Step), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën Team), Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën Team) Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan Team), Andrea Pasqualon (Bahrain – Victorious), Jasha Sütterlin ( Bahrain – Victorious), Nico Denz (BORA – hansgrohe), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Davide Bais (EOLO-Kometa), Mattia Bais (EOLO-Kometa), Mirco Maestri (EOLO-Kometa), Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Bruno Armirail (Groupama – FDJ), Simon Clarke (Israel – Premier Tech), Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team), Will Barta (Movistar Team), Warren Barguil (Team Arkéa Samsic), Thibault Guernalec (Team Arkéa Samsic) Marius Mayrhofer (Team DSM), Alessandro De Marchi (Team Jayco AlUla), Bauke Mollema (Trek – Segafredo), and Otto Vergaerde (Trek – Segafredo)