Home » Giro d’Italia, Denz wins the Cassano Magnago stage, Armirail new pink jersey
World

Giro d’Italia, Denz wins the Cassano Magnago stage, Armirail new pink jersey

by admin

-14 km: the pursuers fall on the fugitives, -25” from the four in the lead

The four paced pursuers shorten the distances, now less than 30” behind them as you approach Cassano Magnago, with winding roads and continuous ups and downs. Here is the chasing group: Pieter Serry (Soudal – Quick Step), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën Team), Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën Team) Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan Team), Andrea Pasqualon (Bahrain – Victorious), Jasha Sütterlin ( Bahrain – Victorious), Nico Denz (BORA – hansgrohe), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Davide Bais (EOLO-Kometa), Mattia Bais (EOLO-Kometa), Mirco Maestri (EOLO-Kometa), Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Bruno Armirail (Groupama – FDJ), Simon Clarke (Israel – Premier Tech), Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team), Will Barta (Movistar Team), Warren Barguil (Team Arkéa Samsic), Thibault Guernalec (Team Arkéa Samsic) Marius Mayrhofer (Team DSM), Alessandro De Marchi (Team Jayco AlUla), Bauke Mollema (Trek – Segafredo), and Otto Vergaerde (Trek – Segafredo)

See also  Covid risk at the Giro d'Italia: It's better to get off at Corona!

You may also like

The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a mission...

floods in Piedmont, one dead in Reggio Calabria

ŽRK Hadžići and ŽRK Grude in the BIH...

Apartments on the second floor the most profitable...

We with Italy in strong Sicilian colors Saverio...

Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists...

Zorannah completely undressed Fun

Leipzig Bayern 3:1 Bundesliga Round 33 | Sports

“The climate has changed and we mistreat the...

Ortigia also wins the second match against Telimar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy