Giro d’Italia, Jonathan Milan wins the second stage. Evenepoel remains the leader

Italy already celebrates after the second stage of the Giro. jonathan milan he won the Abruzzo stage from Teramo to San Salvo, prevailing in the sprint over Dekker and Groves. The 2000 of Bahrain Victorious, gold medalist in the team pursuit at Tokyo 2020, is in his first participation in the Corsa Rosa. un Italian so young hadn’t won a stage sprint at the Giro d’Italia since 1989, when Mario Cipollini established himself in Mira, in the province of Venice. The pink jersey remains on the shoulders of the Belgian Remco Evenepoel.

A long escape of five runners enlivened the race: the fugitives fought for the flying finishes and the GPMs, with Stefano Gandin who won the first and the French Paul Lapeira who won the second two, also taking the blue jersey of best climber. 38 kilometers from the finish, the rest of the group caught up with the fugitives: from there, various teams tried to dictate the lead, but in the end it was Milan’s legs that made the difference. Fear of a fall 3.5 km from the finish line: some cyclists on the ground, albeit without serious consequences, but some big names lingered and lost seconds from Evenepoel like Geogheghan Hart e Wine. Tomorrow, 8 May, the third stage from Vasto to Melfi, with a couple of Mountain Grands Prix in the final kilometers which could prevent a new sprint finish.