GIS The Italian Days of Lifting and Exceptional Transport are scheduled in Piacenza from 5 to 7 October – News

The GIS, Italian Days of Lifting and Exceptional Transport, are scheduled from 5 to 7 October at the Piacenza Expo, which bring together the entire logistics chain to analyze and discuss the problems of the respective sectors.

In fact, the kermesse is now the unmissable appointment for all the protagonists of the supply chains involved, both because it is the ideal showcase for the preview presentation of new proposals and technological innovations in the world of material lifting, work at height, industrial and port handling and exceptional transport, and because it is a privileged meeting point between companies and institutions.

In fact, the “weight” of the event organized by Mediapoint & Exhibitions srl is indisputable, thanks to its more than 400 exhibitors confirmed two months after the opening of the gates; of the over 50 trade organizations present such as the National Association of the Automotive Industry (Anfia), the Italian Association of Lifting, Elevating and Handling Systems (AISEM), ASSOLOGISTICA, the National Association of Crane Rentals and Exceptional Transport (ANNA) and the Italian General Confederation of Transport and Logistics (CONFETRA); of the 5 institutional patronages obtained: Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport; Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces; Emilia Romagna region; Liguria Region and Municipality of Piacenza.

And precisely because GIS, a showcase of excellence for innovative machinery and solutions common to all clusters interested in the movement of goods and heavy logistics, represents the ideal stage for analyzing and discussing the problems of the various supply chains, the Italian railway transport sector, represented by the three main associations of the sector, ASSOFERR, FERMERCI AND FERCARGO, has decided to meet at the Piacenza Expo.

A sector, that of rail transport, which is experiencing periods of difficulty and which will launch its cry of alarm from Piacenza. “Energy crisis, bureaucracy and works envisaged by Pnrr risk causing irreversible damage to Italian rail freight transport”, wrote the three associations only three weeks ago in an open letter addressed to the Minister of Transport MATTEO SALVINI. In particular, they had expressed strong concern about the lack of information on the state of implementation of the Ferrobonus and at the moment there is no official information from companies.

And it is precisely to the institutions that the three rail transport associations will address during the GIS, as underlined by the President of Fermerci, CLEMENTE CARTA, already signatory of the letter addressed to Minister Salvini, whose issues will be at the center of the debate during the Piacenza fair .

